DST clarifies parliamentary responses on state science policies, refutes contradiction claims

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has issued a clarification refuting claims of contradiction in its responses to parliamentary questions regarding the implementation of state science policies.

The department stated that the two responses given in 2022 and 2025 were based on different queries and were not in conflict.

The department explained that a parliamentary question raised on July 21, 2022 inquired whether any state government had initiated a science policy since independence.

In response, the DST cited Gujarat's Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Policy of 2018 as an example. The department clarified that the response did not indicate Gujarat as the first state to introduce such a policy but merely affirmed that states had taken such initiatives.

In contrast, the parliamentary question answered on March 13, 2025 specifically sought a list of states that had implemented science policies and the first state to do so post-independence.

The DST's response provided a detailed list, mentioning Kerala (1974 & 2002), Gujarat (2018), Himachal Pradesh (2021) and Madhya Pradesh (2022). Kerala was identified as the first state to introduce a science policy in 1974, in direct response to the specific query posed.

The department stressed that the perceived contradiction stemmed from difference in the nature of the questions rather than any discrepancy in the answers.

It reiterated its commitment to transparency and accuracy in parliamentary responses, ensuring that information provided aligns precisely with the queries asked.

The clarification comes in the wake of media reports suggesting inconsistencies in the DST's statements.