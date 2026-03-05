DTC bus catches fire on Mehrauli-Badarpur road in south Delhi; no one hurt

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) A Delhi Transport Corporation's electric bus caught fire near a hospital on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road in south Delhi on Thursday afternoon, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

All passengers were evacuated safely on time, with no injuries reported, they added.

According to DFS, a call regarding the blaze was received at 12.57 pm, following which fire tenders were dispatched to the location.

The bus, operating on route number 544 from R K Puram to Badarpur Border, was completely engulfed in flames, it said.

The firefighters reached the spot and successfully extinguished the flames, the officials said. PTI BM SMV APL