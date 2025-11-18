DTC bus climbs divider in north Delhi, injures fruit vendor, lineman; driver nabbed

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) A fruit seller and a lineman sustained head injuries after an electric DTC bus veered off the road, broke a railing, and climbed onto the divider in north Delhi's Shastri Nagar on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident that took place near Nagia Park was reported to the police at 9.54 am, they said.

"The electric bus, operating between Sarai Rohilla and Rana Pratap Bagh, lost control and rammed into the roadside railing before mounting the central divider," a police officer said.

Rahis Ahmed, 65, a fruit vendor and a resident of Shakti Nagar, and 50-year-old lineman, Bishram, a resident of Sarai Basti, suffered head injuries in the incident, he said.

"They were rushed to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital. Later, injured Rahis was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment. Both are currently unfit to record their statements," the officer said.

The bus driver was identified as 38-year-old Pradeep Kumar, a resident of DDA Flats, Shivaji Enclave, Rajouri Garden.

Kumar, who has been arrested, has been working as a contract driver with the Delhi Transport Corporation for the last six months, the police said. PTI SSJ VN VN