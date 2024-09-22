DTC bus driver thrashed near Safdarjung Hospital

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) A DTC bus driver was allegedly thrashed and made to sit inside of a car near Safdarjung Hospital in southeast Delhi on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, the bus brushed past the car which enraged its driver.

A video purportedly showing a man entering a DTC bus near Safdarjung Hospital and thrashing the bus driver.

In the video, the man was seen pulling the bus driver out of the vehicle, pushing him inside his car and leaving the spot.

The police, in a statement, said both the parties are at the police station and their statements have been taken.

"Facts are being verified for further necessary action into the matter," the statement said. PTI BM NB NB