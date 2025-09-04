DTC bus gutted in fire as motorcycle rams into it in Delhi Cantt, no casualties

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus was gutted after it caught fire when a motorcycle rammed into it in the Delhi Cantonment area on Thursday morning, police said.

Police suspect that the bus caught fire due to sparking from the impact.

The incident occurred around 10.53 am when the bus number 776, en route to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from Uttam Nagar Bus Terminal halted at the Defence Officers Enclave, Dhaula Kuan bus stop to allow passengers to disembark, they said.

According to the police, the motorcycle rammed into the rear side of the CNG-run bus. The motorcycle got stuck under the vehicle and due to suspected sparking, the bus caught fire.

The driver and conductor immediately evacuated all passengers to safety before the flames spread, a police officer said.

"The motorcycle driver fled from the spot, leaving the two-wheeler behind. Within minutes, the bus was engulfed in flames and completely gutted," he added.

Two fire tenders rushed to the site and managed to douse the blaze. The crime team also inspected the spot, and the bus was subjected to a mechanical examination.

Police said the motorcycle, a TVS Apache, was found registered in the name of Sameer Rohilla, from East of Kailash. During investigation, police found that the rider was injured and is undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

"No loss of life has been reported in the incident, but the bus gutted. We are probing whether the fire was caused by sparking from the collision or due to a CNG-related issue. The exact cause will be ascertained after detailed mechanical inspection," the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI BM BM OZ OZ