DTC bus rear ends cluster bus in Central Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The driver of a cluster bus was injured after a DTC electric bus rear-ended his vehicle in Central Delhi's Rajendra Nagar area on Tuesday, an official said.

No passenger was hurt in the accident that occurred around 7:40 am at Shakar road when the buses were going towards Patel Nagar. The driver was injured due to the jolt from the impact, the police official said.

According to the official, the cluster bus' driver suffered a neck sprain and was treated at the RML Hospital.