DTC bus set ablaze after pedestrian run over in Delhi's Nangloi

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus was vandalised and set on fire by angry locals in outer Delhi's Nangloi area on Monday after it allegedly ran over a pedestrian, police sources said.

The incident triggered chaos in the area as residents gathered at the spot, pelted stones at the bus and damaged the windows of some vehicles.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said it received a call regarding a DTC bus on fire at around 10 am.

"A bus was found engulfed in flames, and the windows of some other vehicles were damaged. The fire was completely extinguished by 11 am," a DFS officer said. PTI BM SSH RHL