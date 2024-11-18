DTC bus strike disrupts transportation in Delhi, commuters face overcrowding

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Delhi commuters faced major inconvenience on Monday as a strike by the DTC contractual bus drivers and conductors demanding equal pay and better working conditions led to a disruption in public transportation. Later in the day, the Delhi Transport Corporation formed a committee of officers to consider the demands and grievances of the contractual employees.

The strike left thousands of daily travellers stranded, forcing many to switch to the metro. The sudden surge in metro users resulted in heavy overcrowding at several metro stations, causing long delays and frustration among the public.

The strike came as a response to growing dissatisfaction among DTC's contractual employees. The situation escalated over the weekend when female employees at the newly inaugurated all-women 'Sakhi Bus Depot' in Sarojini Nagar initiated a protest, demanding equal pay and job security. Their grievances highlighted the stark wage disparities between permanent and contractual staff. The protest gained momentum as male employees joined in, amplifying the call for better working conditions and fair treatment. Lalit Chaudhary, President of the DTC Karmachari Ekta Union, claimed that "About 28,000 DTC workers are on a contractual basis, with 100 per cent of conductors and nearly 80 per cent of drivers hired temporarily. Despite performing the same duties as permanent employees, their wages are significantly lower—often five times less".

Commuters reported chaotic scenes at bus stops and metro stations, with videos circulating on social media showing packed crowds waiting for transportation with a large number of buses seen idle on the roads, adding to the city’s traffic woes. Protesters demand that the government address their key issues, including regularisation of their jobs, implementation of equal pay for equal work, and basic salary plus dearness allowance (DA) adjustments. Additionally, they are asking for job security measures to prevent arbitrary transfers to distant locations, which place an extra burden on contractual employees.

Chaudhary told PTI that AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar met with the protesters at Sarojini Nagar Depot and assured them of a meeting with Chief Minister Atishi within the next three days to discuss potential solutions.

An official communication letter of DTC said, "It is informed that a committee of officers has been constituted by the Managing Director to consider the demands/grievances of the contractual employees".

The letter has also requested the DTC Karmachari Ekta Union to provide the latest demand letter related to the demands or grievances of the contractual employees at the earliest for presenting it before the committee. PTI MHS HIG