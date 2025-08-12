DTC e-buses to go for body wrap advertisements; generate extra revenue

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The electric buses of DTC will soon be seen criss-crossing the city roads wearing colourful, body wrap commercial advertisements, officials said on Tuesday.

The long-pending proposal of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for extra revenue generation was stalled for years over road safety concerns raised by the Traffic police.

"Now the DTC will provide 840 of its electric buses for whole body wraps to a concessionaire selected through bidding for which tender has been floated," said a senior Transport department officer.

The DTC has also laid down rules to ensure no indecent or objectionable advertisements are displayed on the buses, he said.

As a part of an overall exercise to enhance revenues for DTC, it intends to grant permission to bus body wraps. The total number of 842 air-conditioned e-buses from nine depots are available for display of advertisement on the exterior.

The number of buses available for whole body wraps will increase in the coming days, the officers said.

Importantly, the proposal for the permission of advertisement on the right side of the buses is under consideration, said the tender document.

The DTC may consider granting permission to the successful bidder to advertise on the right side by charging an additional fee for the extra space, it said.

In future, if the fleet strength is increased, the concessionaire will have the first right of refusal to refuse advertisement on new buses, and it will be passed on to the next bidders, said the document.

The concessionaire will have to ensure that the advertisements are not "indecent, obscene and otherwise offensive" to good taste or against public sentiments or in contravention of the applicable laws, including MCD Bye Laws on advertisements, it said.

As such, negative advertisement contents like nudity, drugs, alcohol, cigarettes, tobacco, those propagating cast, community, ethnic difference, sexual overtones, among others, as well as advertisements banned by the Advertisement Council of India or by law, will not be permitted, it added. PTI VIT VIT OZ OZ