DTC headquarters at IP Depot will be demolished to make way for new office

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The Delhi Transport Corporation's building at the Indraprastha Depot will be demolished in the next three months, providing way for a modern headquarters at an estimated cost of Rs 207 crore, officials said on Thursday.

In December last year, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) had signed a memorandum of understanding for the development and construction of a modern headquarters for the public transporter.

"The DSIIDC has started work on a makeshift office for us on the adjacent land. The work will be completed in a couple of months. After we shift to the makeshift office, the existing building will be demolished," an official said.

After the headquarters is demolished, the new building will take almost two-and-a-half years to complete, he added.

The project, estimated at Rs 207 crore and spread across 26,015.78 square metres (2.6 hectares), aims to replace the existing DTC office at the IP bus depot, which has been assessed as structurally outdated and inadequate to support the operational needs of Delhi's rapidly expanding transport network, according to an official statement.

Under the MoU, 50 per cent of the commercial usage rights will remain with the DSIIDC for 30 years, the statement said.

The 12-storeyed headquarters will feature separate access points for the DTC offices and commercial areas. It will also include parking space for 200 buses and basement parking for more than 200 cars, it said.

The new complex will also include architectural elements such as 3D and aerial-view-based planning, night-view aesthetics and a dedicated entrance designed exclusively for the DTC staff and visitors, it said. PTI SLB SHS