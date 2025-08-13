DTC headquarters set to be redeveloped at cost of Rs 206 crore

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Delhi government's long-pending plan to redevelop the DTC headquarters at IP Estate may soon materialise, with the DTC Board approving the Rs 206 crore project, officials said on Wednesday.

The redevelopment of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) headquarters will be carried out by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), they said.

"The proposal to redevelop the building has been approved by the DTC Board and the DSIIDC Board. Now, a formal MoU will be signed to start the project," said a senior official.

The new building will have ground plus 12 floors with two basements for parking and services. The total built-up area of the building will be 12,000 square metres while the share of the DSIIDC is 40 per cent of the built-up area for the lease period of 30 years, the officials said.

It is proposed that the DSIIDC area share will comprise levels starting from the sixth floor to 12th floor.

The redevelopment of the bus depot and the DTC headquarters -- both constructed in 1958 -- has been a long-standing proposal that has not achieved fruition till now, the officials said.

The bus depot has a capacity of housing 180 buses currently. After the redevelopment, the capacity will increase, they added.

The proposal to redevelop the DTC building and the depot was approved through a cabinet decision in April, 2010 during the tenure of the then chief minister Sheila Dikshit. However, the project remained in limbo.

During the tenure of the AAP dispensation, the DSIIDC had hired a transaction advisor to carry out a feasibility study of the project.

According to another official, the DTC Board meeting held recently had in-principle agreed to proceed with the redevelopment of the building.

"However, it was decided to obtain a legal opinion on whether the cabinet decision of 2010, taken nearly 15 years ago, remains legally binding for current execution," the official said.

Following a legal opinion on the matter, which said that the cabinet approval stands till date, the BJP-led Delhi government's Transport Department has now decided to go ahead with the project.

"The project will be developed in PPP mode with minimal cost to government. It will be a semi-commercial building," the official added.

In the last few years, the DSIIDC has taken significant steps including land amalgamation, environmental clearance, property tax rationalisation, and submission of a draft MoU, the official said.

Despite this, the project was delayed over the years due to the requirement of plan modifications and lack of follow-up, he said.

"An alternative engagement with NBCC (India) Limited was explored in 2024. It also failed to make progress. Subsequently, DSIIDC said in January this year that they are now ready with consultants, plan, and NOCs, and can float tenders upon signing of the MoU," he added.

The DTC headquarters was inundated during the 2023 floods. Videos from the headquarters showed people folding their pants and holding shoes in their hands to enter the premises.