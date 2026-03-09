DTC plans to commercialise spaces inside Kashmere Gate ISBT

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) In an effort to generate revenue, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) plans to lease several commercial spaces inside the busy Kashmere Gate ISBT on a two-year license period, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, around 20 spaces have been identified at the interstate bus terminal (ISBT) in Central Delhi, which can be developed into retail shops, service outlets, and convenience stores.

"As part of its mandate to generate sustainable revenue and provide better facilities to commuters, DTIDC intends to commercially utilise available bare spaces at ISBT Kashmere Gate for various commercial activities," an official said.

The ISBT Kashmere Gate is one of the busiest bus terminals in Delhi, with very high daily footfall of commuters, visitors and staff.

"The terminal is strategically located and well-connected by metro, roads and other modes. A tender has been floated inviting companies in this regard," he added.

According to officials, dedicated areas, including bus bays and several other blocks, have been identified for the development and operation of various commercial establishments to meet the needs of commuters.

"The spaces will be handed over on an 'as is where is' basis, operation and maintenance by the selected Licensee. High captive footfall presents an excellent opportunity for reputed operators to establish commercial outlets with customer-friendly setups.

The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) will initially issue licenses for two years, with the option to extend for an additional year upon completion.

"All the 20 bus bays identified have approximately 60 square feet of space for renting out, a reserve price of Rs 800 per sq ft has been set for each space per month," the official added.

The CAG reports tabled by the government in March 2025 showed that the DTC's liabilities rose from Rs 28,263 crore in 2015-16 to a staggering Rs 65,274 crore in 2021-22. The CAG audit also highlighted instances where the DTC failed to earn additional revenue through advertisements and commercial use of space at depots.

However, now the Corporation, which is facing problems in generating revenue, has started inviting companies to put advertisements on its buses and commercialise spaces in bus depots. PTI SSM SSM MPL MPL