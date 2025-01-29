DTC signs MoU with DSIIDC for construction of modern headquarters

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday for the development and construction of a modern headquarters for the public transporter.

The project, estimated at Rs 207 crore and spread across 26,015.78 square metres (2.6 hectares), aims to replace the existing DTC office at the IP bus depot, which has been assessed as structurally outdated and inadequate to support the operational needs of Delhi's rapidly-expanding transport network, according to an official statement.

The site spans 26,015.78 square metres, including an operational area of 12,234.54 square metres and a dedicated 6,158-square metre space for constructing the new DTC headquarters. In line with sustainable development goals, the plan also incorporates a green area of 9,681.71 square metres, accounting for 20 per cent of the total land, ensuring an environmentally-conscious and future-ready campus, the statement said.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said the existing DTC building is not in good condition.

"We have now signed an MoU with the DSIIDC. Under this, 50 per cent of the commercial usage rights will remain with the DSIIDC for 30 years. The new complex will include parking space for 200 buses and basement parking for more than 200 cars," he added.

The headquarters will be developed with solar panels and other sustainable features, including a sewage treatment plant (STP), an effluent treatment plant (ETP), rainwater harvesting, an RO plant and more.

"As we are expanding Delhi's transport sector, introducing EV buses and undertaking multiple enhancements, we needed a modern headquarters to support these developments," Singh said.

He added that they have asked for the project to be completed within two years and a half, and the process has been structured accordingly.

The project will be executed by the DSIIDC on behalf of the DTC, with commercial space arrangement included in the MoU to ensure financial viability over the 30-year lease tenure.

The 12-storeyed, state-of-the-art headquarters will feature separate access points for the DTC offices and commercial areas, along with advanced architectural elements such as 3D and aerial-view-based planning, night-view aesthetics and a dedicated entrance designed exclusively for the DTC staff and visitors. PTI SLB RC