DTC suspends Delhi-Kathmandu bus service amid unrest in Nepal

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The Delhi-Kathmandu international bus service operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was suspended amid the chaos in the neighbouring nation, officials said on Wednesday.

The student-led 'Gen Z' protests in Nepal that began against a government ban on social media expanded into a larger campaign reflecting growing public criticism of the K P Sharma Oli dispensation and the country's political elite over alleged corruption and apathy towards the common people.

"The bus service is being suspended. This service, known as the Delhi-Kathmandu Maitri Bus Sewa, symbolises the strong ties between India and Nepal and remains a popular choice for travellers. We are suspending it as of now and will resume it once the situation normalises," an official told PTI.

Refunds will be issued to passengers who had made bookings, another official added.

The bus covers a distance of 1,167 kilometres, with a fare of Rs 2,800. It operates six days a week, with DTC buses running on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and Nepal's Manjushree Yatayat buses running on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

DTC deploys Volvo buses for the route, while Manjushree Yatayat uses Marco Polo buses.

According to the DTC website, the journey includes designated halts at Firozabad, Faizabad, Mugling and Sonauli (the India-Nepal border) for Customs checks. The passengers are not allowed to disembark or board at other locations along the route.

The Indian and Nepalese citizens are required to carry valid government-issued photo identification such as a passport or voter ID card and the foreign nationals need to present a valid passport and visa, it said.

The service, launched on November 25, 2014 from Dr Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal near Delhi Gate, features air-conditioned buses with a 2x2 comfortable seating arrangement.

The operation was shut down on March 23, 2020, amid the first wave of the pandemic. It was resumed in December 2021.

However, only diesel-powered buses operate on the route, as no CNG or electric buses are available yet.

Prime Minister Oli resigned in the face of massive protests, even as the ban on social media was lifted late on Monday night. The demonstrators stormed many government buildings and set the parliament as well as homes of several high-profile leaders ablaze, a day after 19 people died in violence.