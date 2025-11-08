DTC to expand its EV charging infrastructure for heavy commercial vehicles

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is preparing to expand its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure by establishing charging facilities for heavy commercial vehicles at nine depots across the city, officials said on Saturday.

This initiative aligns with the Delhi government's plan to fully convert the public transport fleet to electric vehicles within the next year and a half.

The DTC has begun setting up the charging infrastructure at the following depots: Rohini Sector 37, Keshopur, Nangloi, Kalkaji, Sukhdev Vihar, Nand Nagri, Ghazipur, and Hasanpur, according to a transport department officer.

The estimated cost for the charging infrastructure at these depots is over Rs 31 crores. It will include 1600 KVA compact substations and 240 KW chargers, which will be capable of charging hundreds of buses and other heavy commercial vehicles, he said.

"Tenders have been floated, inviting contractors approved by government agencies for the work. The civil and electrical works will begin in the next few months after successful bidding," the officer said.

In September, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated six new switching substations at DTC depots as part of the charging infrastructure expansion.

The sub-stations developed by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) at Peeragarhi, Nangloi, Ambedkar Nagar, Srinivaspuri, Okhla Central Workshop, and Narela were designed to charge 1200 electric buses.

Officials said charging infrastructure expansion is a need of the hour as the government plans to add 8,000 e-buses by 2026. Currently, the city has 3400 e-buses, and the number is likely to increase to 6,000 in the next few months. PTI VIT MPL MPL MPL