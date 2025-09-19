DTC to launch interstate bus service from Delhi to Baraut

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will launch a new interstate air-conditioned bus service connecting Delhi's Maharana Pratap ISBT with Uttar Pradesh's Baraut during the 'Sewa Pakhwada', significantly improving daily travel options for commuters and students, officials said on Friday.

The total route length is about 60 kilometres, and the fares are reasonable. The minimum fare is fixed at Rs 32, while the maximum fare is capped at Rs 125 for the entire stretch between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Baraut, according to an official statement.

"This new inter-state AC bus service is not just about improving mobility; it is also about bridging communities, supporting livelihoods, and ensuring that people from every walk of life can travel comfortably at affordable prices. With these new routes, we are paving the way for both economic growth and cultural exchange," Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said.

He further informed that more interstate AC bus routes will be launched soon to connect the national capital with adjoining areas and states. These services will focus on promoting religious tourism and enhancing cultural connectivity, with fares kept reasonable to ensure that travel remains accessible for all sections of society.

The new AC bus service will start from Maharana Pratap ISBT in Delhi and touch Khajuri Khas, Bhajan Pura, Loni Bus Station/UP Border, Loni, Mandolla, Khekra, Katha, Baghpat, Goripur, Saroorpur, and Tyodhi before reaching Baraut and vice versa.

The Delhi-Baraut AC services will operate at 4.50 am, 5.20 am, and 5.50 am, while the Baraut-Delhi AC services will run at 7.00 am, 7.30 am, and 8 am.

Evening services will further strengthen connectivity with AC buses from Delhi to Baraut at 5 pm, 5.30 pm, and 6 pm, while from Baraut to Delhi, AC buses will depart at 7.30 pm, 8 pm, and 8.30 pm.