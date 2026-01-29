DTC to run special bus service for Surajkund Mela: Transport Minister Pankaj Singh

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) In view of the upcoming Surajkund International Crafts Mela, the Delhi government has decided to operate a special dedicated bus service, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said on Thursday.

The Surajkund mela, recognised as one of India's largest cultural and handicrafts festivals, attracts lakhs of domestic and international visitors, artisans, families and international tourists every year.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will deploy two electric 9-meter buses from Badarpur Border Metro Station to Surajkund Mela Ground, covering an approximate distance of around 4 km, from January 31 to February 15.

The route will pass through Badarpur Metro Station, Badarpur Border, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Prahladpur, Surajkund Chowk, and Manav Rachna School, he said in the press note.

"The corporation has formally coordinated further with the Haryana Transport Department for seamless interstate bus operations, as the mela ground falls within Haryana's jurisdiction," the transport minister said.

Singh said the service will ensure last-mile connectivity from the metro station to the mela ground while promoting clean and eco-friendly mobility.

The bus service will operate at frequent intervals throughout the day. From Badarpur Border Metro Station to the Surajkund Mela location, buses will run several trips beginning from 10 am to 2:55 pm. PTI SSM AMJ AMJ