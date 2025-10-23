DTC to set up automated vehicle testing facility at Nand Nagari depot

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is planning to establish an automated testing station (ATS) at its Nand Nagari depot, an official said on Thursday.

The infrastructural work for the facility has already been completed, and the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), Manesar, has been roped in to provide consultation for the selection of a vendor through e-tender for the supply, installation, commissioning, and operation of vehicle-testing equipment, the official said.

A tender issued by the DTC said detailed test lane layouts and drawings submitted by the selected bidder will be vetted by the ICAT to meet required standards.

The visual inspection pits will be interconnected to ensure smooth vehicle movement, with safe access through stairways or ramps, guardrails, and anti-slip provisions, the official said. All necessary utilities such as CNG generator sets, UPS, air compressors, metring kiosks, air conditioners, water coolers with RO purifiers, calibration tools, and requisite software, will be installed and commissioned by the private company engaged through bidding process.

All equipment will be required to meet environmental, health, and safety norms, with a two-year warranty from the date of commissioning.

The testing software will comply with the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and will allow additional vehicle inspection tests as directed by competent authorities.

Visual checks conducted on vehicles will be photographed and records preserved for at least six months for audit purposes.

According to the official, the ATS will also integrate an NPR (number plate recognition) system to capture vehicle registration numbers and photographs automatically, with data synchronised with the token software and VAHAN portal as per prescribed forms. This will ensure seamless vehicle lane allocation according to vehicle category, officials said.

Audit and assessment of the testing station will be conducted every six months or as directed by the DTC, they said. PTI NSM NSM ARB SKY SKY