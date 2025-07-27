DTTDC floats tender to upgrade CCTV system at Dilli Haat after fire raised safety concerns

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Months after a fire damaged parts of Dilli Haat in the INA area, the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) has invited bids for upgrading the CCTV surveillance system at the cultural marketplace to strengthen security and address the long-standing concerns over malfunctioning cameras.

The project, valued at Rs 9.74 lakh, involves repair, replacement and installation of cameras, switches, outdoor speakers, and cabling to enhance monitoring across the premises. As per the tender, 14 high-resolution bullet and PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras are planned to be installed, with the system designed to integrate with the existing CP Plus setup.

The latest tender, issued by the executive engineer (electrical), requires the work to be completed within 60 days of award, an official statement said.

It mentioned that the tender follows a two-bid process and mandates a performance guarantee of 5 per cent. Contractors are required to meet the eligibility criteria related to technical experience, government project handling, and certification norms as per CPWD standards.

The move comes amid repeated complaints from vendors and visitors about blind spots and non-functional cameras at the site, which draws heavy footfall throughout the year, the statement said.

A massive fire broke out at Dilli Haat on the evening of April 30, causing significant damage to around 24 stalls and shops, prompting renewed calls for improved safety infrastructure.

The CCTV upgrade follows another tender floated in May for civil and electrical renovations at the market, with an estimated cost of around Rs 50 lakh, including Rs 40.85 lakh for civil repairs and Rs 8.97 lakh for electrical works. PTI SHB ARI