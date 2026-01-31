DTTDC plans facelift of roundabouts with landscaping, public amenities

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation has drawn up a beautification plan for three prominent roundabouts in central Delhi, focusing on plantation, artistic features and modern lighting, officials said on Saturday.

DTTDC has floated a tender worth about Rs 9.89 crore for carrying out the revamp at Filmistan Chowk, Jhandewalan Shakti Chowk and Vir Chandra Garhwal Chowk, with a three-month timeframe to complete the works.

The plan will include development of landscaped lawns, planting of ornamental trees, shrubs and seasonal flowering plants, along with long-term maintenance of the green spaces.

The plan also features installation of signage and name plaques, decorative bollards, benches and waste bins to improve usability and visual appeal.

DTTDC has also proposed the creation of central iconic elements at the roundabouts, including sculptures or art installations placed on specially designed pedestals, with stone cladding and architectural finishes to give the sites a distinct identity.

According to the DTTDC, hard landscaping works such as granite or sandstone paving, decorative concrete flooring, kerb stone installation and the construction of raised planter walls will also form a key part of the makeover.

The corporation has further planned to introduce water management systems, including drip irrigation lines, sprinklers and, where required, underground or overhead water storage tanks to support the landscaped areas.

DTTDC has also emphasised enhanced illumination and safety, with provisions for decorative LED pole lights, in-ground lighting for trees and sculptures, high-mast lighting systems, underground electrical cabling and proper earthing across the sites.

In addition, the agency has included road safety elements such as reflective markers, thermoplastic road markings and protective railings wherever necessary to improve traffic movement around the roundabouts. PTI SHB APL APL