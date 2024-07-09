DTU launches 5-year integrated BSc, MSc programmes in 5 subjects

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The Delhi Technology University on Tuesday launched five-year integrated BSc and MSc programmes in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biotechnology and Economics for the academic session 2024-25.

These new programmes have been designed in accordance with NEP 2020, with multiple entry and exit options after completing the requisite number of credits, DTU Vice Chancellor Prateek Sharma told reporters in a press conference.

The DTU has started MTech (Research) programme from the 2024-25 academic session for various disciplines in which two-third of the curriculum will comprise research and one-third as course work for the students.

It plans to open five Centres of Excellence and Research, namely Centre of Excellence in Energy Transition, Centre of Executive Education, Centre of Excellence for use of Drone Technology, Centre of Excellence in Disaster Risk Reduction, and Centre for Community Development and Research.

The objective behind establishing the centres is to carry out cutting edge research to develop technological solutions for societal problems, a statement by the university said.

Furthermore, the DTU plans to establish a dedicated office of Digital Education. This office will develop digital infrastructure, expand the availability of online teaching platforms and will create online course content with its renowned faculty, it said.

Additionally, to foster DTU's corporate relations, the varsity will set up a corporate relationship office in the university.

It also aims to reach out to industry with proposals for effectively utilising their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. PTI SJJ KSS KSS