DTU student injured in attack in Gurugram farmhouse dies during treatment

Gurugram, Feb 1 (PTI) A B. Tech student of the Delhi Technical University injured in an attack by assailants in a farmhouse died during treatment at Delhi AIIMS, said police on Thursday.

In the attack in the Oasis Garden farmhouse in the Baliawas village, the owner of the farmhouse was killed while seven others, including students, were injured, they added.

According to police, the deceased student, identified as Gajendra, was a resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan. Gajendra was on ventilator since he was seriously injured in the attack on Saturday night. His condition was "very serious" and he succumbed to the injuries during treatment on Tuesday late night at Delhi AIIMS, said police.

More than 20 students of the university had come to Gurugram for a birthday party. The students who were leaving after partying were boarding two cars parked outside. In the meantime, four youths from the Bandhwari village came in a car allegedly drunk and a brawl broke out between them, they added.

Soon after, more than a dozen youths reached the farm house, first beat up the students in the parking area and then entered the farmhouse with sticks in their hands. The students and farmhouse's employees and its operator Parveen were attacked with sticks and were thrashed badly.

After the attack, the accused fled from the farmhouse and the injured were rushed to a private hospital where Praveen died during treatment. While six others -- Narveer, Ankur, Gaurav, Dipanshu, Gurveet Singh, Aditya and Vishal Rao -- were treated in hospital, police said.

On the complaint of another farm house operator Naresh Kumar, an FIR was registered at the DLF Phase 1 police station under relevant sections of the IPC, including murder and attempt to murder.

The team of the Sikanderpur crime unit arrested two accused identified as Sachin and Ashish, residents of the Bandhwari village. After sending the arrested accused to jail, the police are now searching for the remaining accused, they added.