DU alleges St. Stephen's College allocated more than sanctioned seats to Christian candidates

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Delhi University on Monday accused St. Stephen's College of exceeding the sanctioned quota for Christian candidates in its revised seat allocation list, and leaving some seats in a few BA courses vacant despite candidates meeting the required criteria based on CUET scores.
In the first step of verification of the list sent by St. Stephen's College, DU identified certain "crucial and alarming aspects" owing to which it could not proceed for the allocations, the varsity said in a public notice regarding announcement of allocation for Christian candidates in Christian minority colleges.
In the notice, DU further alleged that in some sought-after programmes such as B.Sc (H) Chemistry and B.Sc (H) Physics, seats have been left vacant despite having enough CUET-qualified candidates for both the programmes.
There was no immediate reaction from St. Stephen's College Principal John Varghese on the allegations.
According to the notice, the college had sent the programme-wise list of candidates to the University of Delhi on August 28, shortlisted for admissions. "While doing the first step of validation of the list sent by the St. Stephen's College, the university identified certain crucial and alarming aspects owing to which the list could not proceed for the allocations. Clarification was sought from the college immediately," the notice read.
The principal of St. Stephen's College agreed to the identified mismatches, it added.
The DU further said that in the initial list sent by the college, no specific details of B.A. programme combinations were provided, owing to which the University could not allocate the candidates.
The college revised the list and it was received by DU on August 31, the notice said.
"In the revised list as well, it has been found that in certain B.A. programme combinations, no seat has been allocated, while in some more than sanctioned seats were allocated to Christian Candidates," the notice said.
"Similarly, in some sought after programmes like B.Sc.(H) Chemistry and B.Sc.(H) Physics, seats have been left vacant despite having CUET qualified candidates in both the programmes," it added.
The DU said it is doing further validations on the latest lists sent by the college.
The public notice also announced the allocation of Christian candidates who were shortlisted by Jesus and Mary College, another minority institute.
The candidates will have time until September 4, till 4.59 pm to accept the allocations. After this, the colleges would verify and approve the online applications till September 5, 4.59 pm.
The last date for submitting the online fees is September 6, till 4.59 pm. PTI SJJ RPA