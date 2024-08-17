DU allows guest faculty appointments in 12 Delhi govt-funded colleges amid staffing delays

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) In a relief to 12 DU colleges funded by the Delhi government, the varsity has allowed the appointment of guest faculty, which is restricted in other colleges of the university.

In view of the "inordinate delay" in appointing teaching staff in the colleges, the DU administration stated that its previous directive will not apply to these colleges, in the larger interest of students.

"...Since there has been an inordinate delay in making the appointment of the teaching staff in twelve 100 per cent funded Delhi government colleges due to one or the other pretexts, the directives sent by the university for making appointment of guest faculties only against the leave vacancy i.e. maternity leave, child care leave, study leave, sabbatical leave, medical Leave and extraordinary leave shall not be made applicable to these colleges in the larger interest of students till further directives," read the order dated August 13 issued by the Deputy Registrar (Colleges).

Earlier, on August 8, Delhi University issued a directive instructing the heads of its colleges and departments to appoint guest faculty only when a vacancy is caused due to any teaching staff being on leave.