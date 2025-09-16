DU announces on-the-spot mop-up UG admissions, registration from Sep 17-19

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The Delhi University on Tuesday announced an on-the-spot mop-up admission round in physical mode for undergraduate courses, with officials indicating that around 7,500 seats are still vacant across colleges and programmes despite multiple admission cycles.

The mop-up round, unlike the regular admission process, will be conducted on the basis of class 12 marks and not CUET scores, the university said in a statement.

Registrations for this special round will open from 5 pm on September 17 and continue till 11.59 pm on September 19 through the admission portal. The vacant seats for colleges and programmes will be displayed on the DU website, an official statement said.

Only candidates who have not yet secured admission to any programme in any college can participate. Those who have not registered earlier on the CSAS(UG)-2025 portal can also apply by paying a one-time non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 in addition to the registration fee, it said.

Allocations and admissions are tentatively scheduled to begin on September 23. Shortlisted candidates will receive invitation letters through email specifying the date and time at which they must report to the university, it said.

"No representative on behalf of the candidate will be allowed under any circumstances," the university said, adding that allocation once offered will be final with no scope for upgrades or withdrawals.

The mop-up round will require candidates to bring original documents along with self-attested copies, including class 10 and 12 marksheets, certificates, reservation proof if applicable, and valid ID cards.

Admission will be granted only upon immediate payment of fees online at the time of allotment.

University officials said the step was necessary to ensure that thousands of seats do not go unfilled.

"Around 7,000–7,500 seats remain vacant even after the previous mop-up round, and the university is giving another chance to eligible candidates," an official said.

The advisory also urged candidates to use the Delhi Metro (Yellow Line) to reach Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, carry essentials like water, and maintain a sufficient bank balance for fee payment, as failure to deposit fees on the spot will lead to cancellation of the offer.

The university clarified that appearance in the mop-up round does not guarantee admission, as the final allocation will depend on merit, availability of seats and proper documentation. PTI MHS RHL