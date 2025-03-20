DU answers students' queries about CUET undergraduate admissions at webinar

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Delhi University (DU) organised a webinar on Wednesday on the undergraduate admissions process, informing aspirants they must take the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in the same subjects they studied in Class 12.

Many students and parents participated in the session, where admission branch officials addressed their queries.

The webinar, which focused on undergraduate admissions for the upcoming academic session, was addressed by DU's Dean of Admissions, Haneet Gandhi, and Joint Dean Anand Sonkar.

They urged students to carefully fill out their application forms, ensuring accurate details, including name, parents' names, category, and a clear photograph and digital signature.

Gandhi highlighted that errors in filling CUET applications cannot be rectified later.

"From this year, students can select up to five subjects in CUET, which covers 37 subjects, including a General Aptitude Test. It is crucial to choose CUET subjects that match those studied in Class 12," she said.

Addressing a query from a science student wanting to pursue a commerce degree, Gandhi explained that for BCom (Hons), students must have studied either Mathematics or Accountancy in Class 12. Those without these subjects are ineligible for B.Com (Hons.) but can apply for the B.Com programme.

Officials reiterated that while CUET is mandatory for all aspirants, Class 12 board results will not influence admissions, except for passing requirements. They advised the students to rely only on the DU website for updates and not to trust external sources.

Delhi University offers 79 undergraduate programmes across its 69 affiliated colleges, all requiring CUET scores for admission.