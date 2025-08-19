DU appoints new proctor with focus on clean, defacement-free DUSU polls

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Delhi University on Tuesday appointed a new proctor with an immediate focus on ensuring smooth and defacement-free Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.

DUSU elections for 2025-26 are scheduled for September 18, and the counting of votes will be held the next day.

According to an Executive Council order, it approved the appointment of Professor Manoj Kumar Singh, Department of Anthropology, as the proctor of the University of Delhi in its meeting held on August 19.

Speaking to PTI, Prof Singh said, "The first major challenge and responsibility for me is to conduct the DUSU elections peacefully and in a clean manner. I am glad that all student organisations are cooperating in keeping the campus clean, and till now, there has been no defacement of any kind." "My overall focus will be to run the university strictly in accordance with rules and procedures," he added.

Prof Singh has been associated with the proctor's office for the past 13 years. He was appointed deputy proctor in 2013 and promoted to joint proctor in 2020.

He succeeds Prof Rajni Abbi, who recently took charge as the Director of Delhi University's South Campus. PTI MHS NSD NSD