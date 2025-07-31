DU appoints officials for DUSU 2025-26 polls, warns against defacement of campuses

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Delhi University has begun preparations for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls for 2025-26 by appointing key election officials and issuing a detailed advisory warning against defacement of university and college premises during the poll process.

In a notification issued on Thursday, the university said the vice-chancellor, in his capacity as the patron of DUSU, has appointed the chief election officer and chief returning officer to conduct the polls for office bearers and members of the Central Council of the union.

Principals of colleges and heads of institutions have also been designated as election officers in their respective campuses.

While the election dates are yet to be announced, the advisory issued by the university underscored the need to maintain cleanliness and decorum.

"Any defacement of walls of the colleges, departments, libraries, administrative buildings or any other building of the university and its colleges/institutions by sticking of pamphlets, writing on walls, etc. shall be treated as a serious offence and action will be initiated against the concerned individual/organization," it said.

The advisory also instructed all colleges and departments to "sensitise the students to refrain from any act of defacement during the election campaigning process".

Further, the university has urged stakeholders to remain mindful of university norms and civic responsibility, emphasizing that strict compliance of the advisory is expected from all concerned.