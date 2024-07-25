DU asks colleges to avoid consecutive classes of Value Addition Courses; teachers react

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Delhi University (DU) on Thursday directed colleges to avoid scheduling two consecutive classes of Value Addition Courses, saying it is "detrimental to the learning experience of students".

A section of teachers have criticised the notification saying it would lead to "chaos" since the timetables are already finalised.

Value Addition Courses (VAC) at DU are designed to enhance the skills, knowledge, and employability of students beyond their regular curriculum. "It has come to our attention that colleges are scheduling two classes of Value Addition Courses in immediate succession, which is detrimental to the learning experience of students," the notification from the varsity said. "It is advised that the value addition course schedule should not include two consecutive theory or practical classes," it said.

"Colleges should not allocate more than two hours for VAC. These instructions must be adhered to meticulously," it added.

Reacting to the order, Pankaj Garg, chairman of the Indian National Teachers' Congress (INTEC), said it would "create chaos" in the colleges as the timetables are almost finalised and VAC papers as per the infrastructural facilities are available in the colleges. "Adhering to this circular would make things difficult. This decision would be detrimental to the requirements of discipline papers, which are obviously the priority of students. INTEC demands the immediate withdrawal of this notification," he added. Abha Deb Habib, secretary of Left-backed Democratic Teacher's Front, said the varsity has blamed colleges for scheduling four continuous hours of VAC courses.

She, however, said the notification remains silent on the fact that these decisions are not taken by colleges but by the cluster coordinators who are appointed by the university.

Delhi University Academic Council member Mithuraaj Dhusiya, said, these are just "cosmetic changes".

"Students and teachers have been consistently questioning the relevance of these VAC courses at a time when more time needs to be devoted to discipline specific specialisation. Plus, what about continuous four hours of most of the Skill Enhancement Courses (SEC)? That needs to be changed too. Also, SEC courses need to revert to their earlier form of discipline-specific content," he added.