DU asks departments to identify electronic scrap for auctioning

New Delhi: The Delhi University has asked its departments and centres in the North and South Campus to identify unused and unserviceable electronic items for auctioning.

The university in a notice said there is a paucity of space on both campuses and such waste items are creating constraints in better utilisation of space and rooms.

"All faculties, departments and centres of Delhi University North and South Campus are requested to identify used, worthless, unserviceable electronic and other waste items kept or stored in rooms, staircase area and outside areas for a long time and make a list of them," the notification issued on Tuesday read.

The departments have been asked to contact the university's procurement sections for information on the process of auctioning waste items.

"All faculties, departments and centres have to complete the auction of unserviceable items as per university rules within 30 days and inform the Estate section," the notice read.