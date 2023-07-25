DU: At least 3 admission rounds for BTech; first seat allocation list to be out on Aug 2

New Delhi: The Delhi University will be conducting at least three allocation-cum-admission rounds for BTech programmes for the upcoming academic year with the issuance of the first list of seat allocation on August 2, officials said.

The university said it may announce more rounds, subject to the availability of vacant seats.

Earlier this month, the Delhi University started the registration process for admissions to its BTech programmes for the academic session 2023-24.

The registration process which was supposed to end at 11.59 pm on July 25 has been extended till July 26.

The university is offering three Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes in the emerging areas of technology, namely Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering and Electrical Engineering.

These three programmes will be under the Faculty of Technology.

The first list will be declared on August 2 and unreserved, OBC and EWS candidates named in the list have been asked to report to the Faculty of Technology for physical verification from August 3 to August 8, a DU official said on Tuesday.

SC and ST candidates are to report to the FoT for physical verification on August 7 and August 8.

Meanwhile, PwBD, CW, KM, Orphan, and Single Girl child students will have to report for physical verification on August 9.

The second list will be declared on August 1. Candidates who failed to register will get a chance to register and upgrade their seats on August 21 and 22, the official said.

The third list will be announced on August 23. The last date for submission of online fee would be August 27.

Students will be selected for these three BTech programmes based on their Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) rank.

The candidates will have to pay a one-time non-refundable registration-cum-allocation fee. The candidates belonging to unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) will pay a fee of Rs 1,500, while those from the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) will pay a registration fee of Rs 1,200.