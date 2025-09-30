DU bars bouquets, mementoes at events; allows angavastram, fruit baskets

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Delhi University (DU) has prohibited the use of flower bouquets, mementoes, and other gift items in its colleges, introducing a new protocol for campus events.

To curb unnecessary expenditure, the university has suggested that organisers present only a single flower string, an angavastram (stole), or a fruit basket during functions.

The notification, issued on September 26, also mandates that any fruits offered at such events must be distributed among underprivileged children in government schools or orphanages.

According to the notification, "There shall be no use of flower bouquet, memento or any other gift item for receiving or felicitating a Dignitary/Guest. The organisers may use a single string of flowers, ceremonial angvastram and/or a fruit basket as an item for welcoming or felicitating a Dignitary/ Guest on such occasion." "It will be the responsibility of the organisers to distribute the so gifted fruits to the underprivileged children in the nearby area, preferably in an Orphanage or a Government School after the programme," it added.

The move is part of DU's effort "to ensure avoidable wastage of resources after any commemorative programme, academic events including seminars, conferences," the notification said.

The measures are to be implemented immediately by all university colleges and affiliated institutions. PTI MHS HIG HIG