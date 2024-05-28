DU begins admissions for new academic session, introduces single girl child quota across courses

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The Delhi University will provide single girl child quota across its programmes from the academic session 2024-2025, varsity officials announced on Tuesday as it began the admission process for the undergraduate courses.

At a press conference here, DU officials launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for UG admissions into 69 colleges and departments with 71,000 seats on offer.

While there are no major changes in the admission policy this year, the varsity, in a first, has introduced reservation for single girl child in all programmes as part of the supernumerary seats, DU registrar Vikas Gupta said.

Asked about the procedure to identify the single girl child, Gupta told PTI, "We are working on modalities to identify the single girl child claimants." Last year, DU introduced a supernumerary category to provide admissions to orphan students; a male and a female in each programme of each college. The admissions will be held in two phases -- first for registration at the CSAS portal and second for seat allotment.

A mid-entry option will also be provided to applicants who failed to register on CSAS by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000. However, such candidates will not have the right to claim a seat which has been allocated to another candidate who applied through CSAS in the initial phase.

The CSAS website has been opened for registration for students, dean admissions Haneet Gandhi said while addressing at the conference. It will remain opened for about a month, she added.

The second phase of DU admissions will start after declaration of the CUET UG results.

Currently, the CUET UG exams are underway and results of the same are expected to be released on June 30.

Like last year, Delhi University will take admissions based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for both its UG and PG courses and also provide admissions PhD courses based on the same.

DU will also start admissions for the School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) from next month.

The portal for registration for SOL and NCWEB programmes will become operational on June 3.

SOL director Payal Mago informed admissions into Bachelor's programmes in SOL and NCWEB will be held based on marks obtained in class 12th. However, some PG courses in SOL will also consider CUET scores for admissions.

About nine UG and eight PG programmes in SOL are on offer for admissions while NCWEB will offer 12 combinations of BA programme and B.Com Pass across its 26 affiliated colleges.

For DU's postgraduate, B.Tech, 5-year integrated law programme, the registrations for which are underway, the tentative date for announcement of first list of allocations in June 20.

The total number of candidates who applied for various programmes of DU in CUET UG this year was over 25.99 lakh with 7.63 lakh unique candidates.

The most sought after courses were B.Tech with over 1.60 lakh applications, B.Com Hons with 1.24 lakh applications, B.Com with 1.17 lakh applications and English Hons with 99,792 applications. PTI SJJ NB