DU begins construction of new hostel for over 1,400 students under Institution of Eminence project

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI)The University of Delhi on Monday held the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony for its new hostel cum residential block under the Institution of Eminence project at the Dhaka complex at Mukherjee Nagar.

The project, estimated at Rs 332.83 crore, aims to provide modern residential facilities for 1,436 students, an official statement of DU said.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh, the chief guest at the ceremony, said the hostel would be constructed on a 29,445 square meter plot and rise to 35 meters with nine floors above the ground floor (G+9).

"The building will offer state-of-the-art facilities for students, enhancing their residential experience while meeting international standards of comfort and safety," he added.

The boys' hostel will feature 58 single residences, 220 triple residences, and 38 married or en-suite accommodations, while the girls' hostel will have a similar configuration, allowing each block to house 718 students.

According to the statement, K.P. Mahadevaswamy, CMD of NBCC, was the guest of honour. Other dignitaries present included Prof. Balram Pani, Dean of Colleges; Prof. Rajni Abbi, Director of South Campus; Dr Vikas Gupta, Registrar; Anoop Lather, Chairperson of the Cultural Council; Chief Engineer Ashok Saini; and officials from NBCC and Sam India Builtwell Pvt Ltd.

The new hostel is part of DU's broader initiative to strengthen infrastructure under its Institution of Eminence status and improve living conditions for students.

The project reflects the university's commitment to providing modern, high-quality residential facilities while fostering academic growth and cultural engagement. PTI MHS HIG