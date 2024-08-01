DU commences Phase-II of Common Seat Allocation System for undergraduate admissions

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Delhi University has commenced the Phase-II of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduate admissions starting Thursday.

The varsity has released its Allocation-cum-Admission schedule for undergraduate admissions for the academic session 2024-25 after the declaration of results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - UG by the National Testing Agency.

In this phase, the candidates who had successfully completed the phase-I are required to login to their dashboard (https://ugadmission.uod.ac in) to choose their preferred programmes and college combination, subject to fulfillment of the eligibility criteria. PTI SJJ AS AS