DU confirms over 67,500 UG admissions in round 3

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Delhi University has confirmed 67,582 admissions in the third round of undergraduate seat allocation, the data shared on Wednesday revealed.

The university said allocations for Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA), sports and Children/Wards of University employees (CW) categories will be made public on August 15.

The total number of allocations in the latest round stood at 7,061, including those enrolled in performance-based programmes.

DU opened its mid-entry admission window at 5 pm on August 8, allowing fresh candidates who missed previous rounds to apply for the 2025-26 academic session.

The mid-entry provision under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) will remain open till 4.59 pm on August 10. Candidates who did not register earlier or failed to complete the second phase of admission can apply by paying a fee of Rs 1,000.

"This is an opportunity for those students who were unable to participate in the CSAS earlier due to various reasons. Through mid-entry, they can now enter the admission process," a university official said.

The varsity has a total of 71,624 UG seats for the current academic year across 79 undergraduate programmes being offered in 69 colleges.

The new academic session began on August 1 in a bid to align with the University Grants Commission's calendar and ensure timely completion of semesters. PTI MHS VN VN