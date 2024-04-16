DU doesn't require stringent measures like JNU to curb protests, says VC Yogesh Singh

New Delhi: DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the varsity does not require stringent measures like the Jawaharlal Nehru University to regulate protests on campus, while adding that the character of both the universities is different.

Advertisment

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in December last year introduced a revised Chief Proctor Office (CPO) manual imposing a fine of upto Rs 20,000 for staging protests in the prohibited areas of the campus and Rs 10,000 for raising "anti-national" slogans.

In an interview with PTI, the DU VC said regulations at the moment are not required in the university.

"We are very different from JNU. It is a small size but reputed campus university. We, on the other hand, provide education to the masses. We have 6.5 lakh students and our impact and reach all are very different (from JNU).

Advertisment

"Regulations will not help us right now, although we have required guidelines in place for protests. The students have to take permission and there is a place for any 'dharna pradarshan'. DU in coordination with Delhi Police is managing everything and we are not facing any problem," Singh said, while responding to the question if the varsity will consider introducing regulations like JNU to regulate protests on campus.

Asked for his reaction on former ad hoc teacher Ritu Singh's protest, the vice-chancellor termed it as an "unfortunate" incident, adding that every day protests on campus disrupt the functioning of the university.

"This is very unfortunate. It should not have happened. But we should realise everyday protests disturb the functioning of the university. Everyone should think about it. Beyond that I don't want to comment on this," the DU VC said.

Advertisment

Singh is among the hundreds of ad hoc teachers of Delhi University who are facing displacement amid the varsity's push for permanent recruitment.

She has been staging sporadic protests against her displacement from DU's Daulat Ram College in 2020, alleging that she was not selected due to caste-based discrimination by the college administration.

In March earlier this year, Singh set up a 'pakoda' stall outside DU's Art Faculty to protest against the discrimination faced by the Dalit academics and raised concerns over educated youth staring at unemployment.

Addressing the issues, the vice-chancellor said the decision to discontinue the appointment of ad hoc teachers in DU was a "tough" decision but was required in the interest of long serving non-permanent faculty.