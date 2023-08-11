DU drops 'Economics of Discrimination' from BA course without consulting dept: Academic Council members

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Delhi University has "dropped" a paper on the "Economics of Discrimination" from the syllabus of BA (Hons) Economics without any consultation with the department, several Academic Council members alleged on Friday.

As many as 10 AC members have issued a dissent note on the matter.

According to the members of the Academic Council, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh constituted a committee to review three Discipline Specific Electives of Economic Hons -- one of it was Economics of Discrimination -- during the council meeting of May.

The Academic Council is a statutory body of the university and its decisions are considered by Executive Council, the highest decision-making body of the varsity, for approval.

During the discussion of the agenda items at Friday's council meeting, the academic council members were "verbally" told that the paper has been replaced by "Economics Thought", they said in the dissent note.

The paper in question is a four-credit course that deals with social discrimination, pertaining to race, caste, class, gender,and disability, from an economic framework.

It is divided into four units: theories, concepts and measures of discrimination; caste discrimination and inequality; gender-based inequalities and discrimination in the economy; and affirmative action.

The two papers were Productions Relations and Globalisation and Economy State Society.

"The paper -- Production Relations and Globalisation-- stays with minor changes and economic state and society stays with a changed reading list," the dissenting members wrote.

"We record our dissent against the methodology adopted to formulate the DSE of non-transparency and no consultation with department teachers. This sets a dangerous precedence," the teachers wrote.