DU EC to discuss honorary doctorate for Sri Lankan PM, uniform PhD coursework on Friday

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The Delhi University's Executive Council (EC) will meet on Friday to deliberate on significant academic matters, including the proposal to confer an honorary doctorate on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya, a Hindu College alumna.

During the meeting, the council will also discuss the introduction of uniform guidelines for PhD coursework.

According to the agenda, the academic council has recommended awarding the honorary degree at a special convocation, following communications from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Education.

Amarasuriya completed her undergraduate degree in Sociology at Hindu College between 1991 and 1994 on a scholarship sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Her forthcoming visit to India, expected around October 17–18, 2025, is likely to coincide with the honour.

The EC will also record the vice chancellor's emergency approval of new PhD coursework regulations, effective from the 2025-26 academic session.

Under the revised framework, PhD students will be required to complete a minimum of 12 and up to 16 credits during their coursework.

This includes four credits in Research Methodology or Advanced Research Methodology (for those who have already studied the subject earlier), two credits in Research Publication Ethics, two credits in Research Tools, and four credits in discipline-specific electives relevant to the research area.

An additional four credits may be earned through specialised electives not offered at the postgraduate level, giving flexibility for advanced study.

Additionally, teaching hours spent on PhD coursework will be included in the faculty's workload, with the courses required to be of a higher level than those in postgraduate programmes.

The EC meeting is scheduled on September 12 at the University's Convention Hall.