DU extends choice filling for UG programme, college combination till Aug 9

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Delhi University has extended the last date for filling the programme preferences and college combination for its 2024-25 undergraduate admissions till Friday, an official statement said.

The choice filling phase of the Common Seat Allotment System-UG Phase-II has been extended till 11.59 pm on August 9, it said.

The preferences saved by the candidates in this phase will determine the allocation and admission of the candidates. It is advised to choose maximum number of preferences in which a candidate is willing to take admission to increase the probability of getting the programme, the statement said.

Any addition, deletion or editing in the selected programmes and the colleges after the deadline for the Phase-II will not be allowed, it said.

The students are required to save their preferences till Friday, post which it will get auto submitted and locked and the same will be used for allocations, the statement said.

The trials for admission into Performance-based Programmes like B.A.(H) Music, Bachelor of Fine Arts, B.Sc. Physical Education, Health Education and Sports, B.Sc. in Physical Education, Health Education and Sports (PE, HE&S), Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) and Sports supernumerary quotas are likely to commence from Monday, August 12, it added.

Allocations to Performance-based Programs, ECA and Sports quota will commence with the third round of allocations.

For details related to the schedule of trials, the candidates are advised to visit the unversity's admission website and the website of the respective college and department, it said.

The allocations to supernumerary quotas of Reservation for Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW), ECA, Sports, Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), Sikkim Nominee, University of Delhi Ward quota will be done with the third round of allocations.

The schedule for the third round of allocations will be declared later.

The admission branch has scheduled a webinar at 3 pm on Friday, August 9, to explain the procedure for trials and admissions to ECA and Sports Supernumerary quotas.

The webinar will be streamed live on the university's official YouTube channel, it said.