DU eyes to launch own satellite, restrict fossil fuel vehicles on campus

New Delhi: The Delhi University has set its sight on a range of ambitious initiatives, including launching its own satellite, implementing a policy to allow only electric vehicles on the campus and introducing a free lunch scheme for the students.

These plans are part of the varsity’s long-term goals mapped in its Institutional Development Plan (IDP) 2024 -- a perspective plan document which charts out the broad goals and objective the Delhi University (DU) wishes to achieve over a period of time.

According to the set goals, the university aims to establish a DU satellite system that could play a major role in scientific research, telecommunications, GPS navigation as well as remote education.

However, if financial limitations arise, the DU may consider hiring services from organizations like the ISRO to make this plan a reality, the document states.

In addition, the DU is eyeing environmental sustainability with plans to introduce a zero-emission target by restricting fossil fuel vehicles on the campus. The university hopes to phase in electric vehicles, starting with areas like Chhatra Marg, to create a cleaner and greener environment for the students and staff.

The modalities of these projects and the feasibility of their implementation will be decided as and when they are considered for rolling out.

Another major initiative the DU plans to introduce is a working lunch scheme for underprivileged students, offering free meals in the university cafeteria in exchange for work. The canteens will follow strict food safety standards and could collaborate with self-help groups for food procurement to support local communities, the IDP envisions.

Alongside these plans, the DU is looking at creating a "University Haat", on lines of the universities abroad, to set up a commercial shopping area where products developed by the university's student-led start-ups can be showcased and put up for sale. The university’s massive population of nearly six lakh people presents a unique market opportunity, the document states.

The university’s other long-term vision includes developing a 'University Alumni Angel Network' where successful alumni can provide mentorship and financial support to student-led start-ups, offer reverse internships where students hire industry professionals and establish the special Chair for multinational companies, which can promote research at the university in their interest.

The Institutional Development Plan has been tabled for consideration before the Academic Council members, who held a meeting on Thursday.