DU forms 18-member election reform committee to resolve ongoing concerns

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The Delhi University has formed an 18-member committee to address issues concerning the DU Students' Union and its elections.

Advertisment

The committee, to be chaired by DU South Campus Director Shri Prakash Singh, will ensure "strict compliance with Lyngdoh Committee recommendations" in the upcoming DUSU elections, an official notification said.

It will also nominate a nodal officer "to protect exterior walls of the university and its colleges and to prevent defacement throughout the year", read the notification issued on October 30.

The committee aims to regulate the powers of DUSU functionaries, preventing any "misuse of their position in availing benefits from various canteens and booking of university venues for others," it added.

Advertisment

Additionally, it will discuss implementing reservations to improve women representation's in the student's union body.

This year's elections, held on September 27, saw DU campuses flooded with printed posters and banners, despite rules strictly prohibiting such materials, prompting the High Court to intervene.

The court ordered the varsity to compensate civic agencies for the cleanup costs incurred by them due to the defacement during the elections.

Advertisment

It has also stayed the announcement of DUSU election results, which was scheduled for September 28. The poll results have been stalled for over a month now due to the court order requiring the defacement to be cleared before the results can be announced. This is the first time the results have been delayed. PTI SJJ RPA