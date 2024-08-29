DU freshers welcomed with flowers, anti-ragging posters as academic session begins

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Vibrant posters, anti-ragging campaigns and signature drives welcomed the new batch of undergraduate students as classes for the 2024-25 academic session commenced at Delhi University on Thursday.

The roads around the North Campus were bustling with heavy traffic as excited students, along with their parents, flocked to the colleges.

Outside the colleges, several police personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incident, while, inside, volunteers and senior students warmly greeted the freshers with chocolates and flowers. I am very happy to have finally made it to the college of my choice, Anjali, a student who has secured admission in the BA (Hons) English programme at Hansaj College, said.

"I was quite tense when the CUET results were delayed. I was eager to start college life. My first impression of the college is good and I hope it continues to be so," she added.

Radha Saini, mother of another student Udhai Saini who will be pursuing BA (Hons) Economics at Hansraj College, said, "We are happy that our child has been admitted here. It's a nice college and I hope he studies well".

Over 65,000 students have secured admissions in various undergraduate programmes across Delhi University's 69 colleges this year. More than 1,500 undergraduate programmes, with a total of 71,600 sanctioned seats, are available at the university.

Admissions are still ongoing, with a third round scheduled to admit students through performance-based programmes and supernumerary quotas, including those for children and widows of armed forces personnel (CW), extra-curricular activities (ECA) and sports.

Students have time until August 30 to accept their allocated college and course combination by paying the required fees on the Delhi University's CSAS portal for admissions. PTI SHB SJJ BHJ BHJ