DU holds meeting to discuss security arrangements for upcoming students union elections

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Delhi University administration on Wednesday discussed preparations including security arrangements for the students union elections to be held on September 27.

The polls in different colleges will be held through ballot papers, while the voting for the central panel of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) will be done through EVM, an official statement said.

The arrangements for voting in colleges through ballot papers will be done by their respective administration, it said.

Adequate police personnel will be deployed on the campus for the smooth functioning of the elections.

"A meeting of University administration for smooth conduct of the DUSU Elections 2024-25 was held at 2.30 pm in the Council Hall at the Vice-Regal Lodge," the statement said.

During the meeting, security arrangements for the conduct of DUSU elections were discussed, it added.

"The DCP (North Zone) has assured all possible police arrangements for the smooth functioning of the DUSU elections. The college election will be held through paper ballot and arrangements will be made by the college itself.

"The EVMs will be made available for DUSU office bearers election only," the statement said.

The meeting was chaired by DU Vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh and attended by the Dean of Colleges, Director of South Campus, Proctor, Dean of Students Welfare, HoDs/Dean of Faculties, Principal of Colleges, DUSU Election officials, DCP (North Zone) and other police officials. PTI SJJ SJJ RT RT