DU holds national conference on 'Ramcharitramanas'

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) The Centre for Hindu Studies at the University of Delhi, in collaboration with Sanskriti Sangyan, on Friday organised a one-day national conference on "Ramcharitmanas for Humanity" at the varsity's conference centre.

The event aimed to provide a platform for scholars and experts to engage in discussions on the cultural, social and contemporary relevance of the Ramcharitmanas, according to an official statement.

The event featured an inaugural address, plenary session, six parallel technical sessions with 70 research papers presented and a valedictory session, drawing an impressive audience of 300 attendees.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in his address, highlighted the enduring significance of the Ramcharitmanas, describing it as a guide for navigating life’s challenges and emphasising its relevance in modern times, it said.

Shekhawat also underscored how the teachings of the Ramcharitmanas have spread the wisdom of Bharat across the world and encouraged the application of its principles in daily life.

Prerna Malhotra, Conference Convener and Joint Director of Hindu Studies, spoke on the mission of the Centre for Hindu Studies, which aims to promote a universal understanding of Hindu dharma.

During the event, Pradeep Kumar Singhal, National Convener of Sanskriti Sangyan, launched the book "Manas ke Moti," which explores insights from the Ramcharitmanas on topics such as management strategies and marital advice.

Meanwhile, Balram Pani, Dean of Colleges at the University of Delhi, discussed the role of the Ramcharitmanas in achieving the vision of a "Viksit Bharat 2047," highlighting its teachings on leadership, communication and managerial skills, it said.