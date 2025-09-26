DU hosts India-Japan Talent Bridge Program to boost student-industry collaboration

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The University of Delhi (DU) successfully organised the India-Japan Talent Bridge Program, aimed at fostering academic, professional, and cultural collaboration between Indian students and Japanese organisations, an official statement said on Friday.

The event, held on Thursday, sought to create meaningful engagement between Indian students and Japanese companies, strengthening future pathways for cooperation in education, research, and industry, it added.

The event began with the reception of the Japanese delegation at the Vice Chancellor's Office.

DU Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh and Professor Ranjan Kumar Tripathi, Dean of Students' Welfare, formally welcomed the delegates.

A detailed presentation on the University of Delhi was shared, followed by a tour of the campus. Later in the day, a formal India-Japan Career Seminar was held at Miranda House, University of Delhi.

Corporate presentations were delivered by leading Japanese organisations, including Directors Inc., Rimo LLC, Scheme Verge Inc., Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc., Nichi-In Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Green Carbon Inc., and the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST).

The seminar provided students with insights into career opportunities in Japanese industries and encouraged cross-cultural academic and professional exchanges, the statement said.