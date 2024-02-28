DU inks pact with Central Silk Board, CTRTI Ranchi for academic, industrial tie-up

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Delhi University has signed an agreement with the Central Silk Board and Central Tasar Research and Training Institute (CTRTI), Ranchi for academic and industrial collaboration in silk production, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The agreement focuses on enhancing silk production, human resource development, and fostering startups, it said.

"This partnership aims to address challenges and explore opportunities in silk production and skill enhancement by leveraging expertise from academia and industry," the statement read.

Under the partnership, Delhi University will provide sericulture skills and internships, receiving research support in return, it added.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in an event, Bharat Tex 2024, supported by the Ministry of Textiles here at Bharat Mandapam.

The MoU was signed by P. Sivakumar, member secretary and CEO of the Central Silk Board, Payal Mago, director, SOl and chairperson, Skill Enhancement committee, Delhi University along with Amit Vashishtha and Isha Gunwal, SSNC, University of Delhi and N.B. Chowdary, director of CTRTI Ranchi and J P Pandey CTRTI, Ranchi. PTI SJJ CK CK