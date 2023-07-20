DU invites applications for faculty research programme

New Delhi, July 20 (PTI) To expand its research profile, Delhi University has invited short-term research proposals from the faculty members of its different departments and centres for the academic year 2023-24 , officials informed on Thursday.

Under the faculty research programme, the university plans to provide maximum financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the selected applicants after vetting their research proposal.

"In continuation of the commitment to support and expand its research profile, the Delhi University under the Institution of Eminence (loB) scheme invites short-term research proposals (one-year duration) from the faculty members of the University Departments and Centers for the year 2023-24," the university said.

"Research proposals are invited from the faculty members of the University of Delhi individually or in collaboration with other researchers as Co-PIs (up to one) from within/outside the University including University of Delhi Colleges," the university added in the notice.

The last date for submission of proposals is July 31 and the selection will be done by the varsity's Proposal Evaluation Committee.

DU has also listed the maximum financial assistance for various faculties and subjects of the University. A researcher can get a maximum assistance of Rs 5 lakh if the research topic is related to experimental sciences or interdisciplinary and applied science; up to Rs 4 lakh for theoretical science; up to Rs 3 lakh for social sciences, interdisciplinary and applied social sciences management and up to 2 lakh for humanities and law.

"Maximum financial assistance to a PI (Principal Investigator) shall, however, depend on the nature of the proposed research," the statement added.

DU added that only those faculty members are eligible who are in permanent service at the university at the time of submitting the project proposal and have remaining service at least up to March, 2024.

"The PI should not be on leave for more than three months at the time of applying and/or during the duration of the project. All assets generated from the FRPs (Faculty Research Promotion Scheme) should be entered into the stock register maintained by the PI and/or Department," the university added.

"The research proposal should have clearly defined objectives and the expected outcomes to be achieved within the specified duration.

The research work should be designed keeping in mind the already existing laboratory, software, equipment, machinery, infrastructure available with the PI," the varsity added in the notice. PTI VA VA RPA RPA