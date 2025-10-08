DU issues advisory for safe conduct of college events, gatherings

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Delhi University on Wednesday issued an advisory to ensure the safe and orderly conduct of events across its colleges, hostels and institutions.

The advisory follows the Standard Operating Procedure issued by Delhi Police under High Court orders, along with guidance from the Proctor Office earlier this year.

The advisory comes as admissions for the new academic session are over and the much-awaited college fest season is set to begin.

An official statement said, "DU issues advisory for safe, smooth, and orderly conduct of events and gatherings." It recommends appointing dedicated Liaison Officers (LOs) for North and South Campuses to coordinate with the Delhi Police on all events.

"Each college/hostel/institution organising an event may similarly appoint a Liaison Officer specifically for that event," the advisory states.

The LO "must remain available at all times during the event and shall be responsible for sharing essential details with the local police, including but not limited to, program schedule, nature of the event, presence of VVIPs, expected gathering, entry modalities, event layout, hourly updates on attendance, and any other relevant information." Colleges are advised to issue detailed social media advisories specifying timing, entry passes, traffic arrangements, and entry/exit gates.

The advisory also calls for "adequate emergency arrangements, including the presence of a First Aid Team, a static ambulance, and fire safety measures within the college/hostel premises or at the designated event venue." On access and crowd management, it states, "Separate entry and exit gates should be designated for VIPs and general attendees. Contingency exit routes are to be planned and rehearsed in advance with the assistance of volunteers and private security staff".

Event details must be shared with the local SHO at least 72 hours prior.

The advisory clarifies, "The sole responsibility for the conduct and management of events within the premises of any college/hostel or institution rests with the respective college/institution." While Delhi Police maintains law and order, institutions are expected to deploy "adequately trained and sufficient in numbers security guards and bouncers," along with volunteers and traffic marshals, it added. PTI MHS HIG