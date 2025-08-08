DU issues guidelines to curb defacement ahead of DUSU polls

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI): Ahead of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, the University of Delhi has issued guidelines to prevent the defacement of public property, requiring a bond of Rs 1 lakh upon submitting nominations.

The advisory was issued by DU Registrar Vikas Gupta, calling for strict compliance from students, colleges, and university departments. It is based on various legal provisions, court orders, and the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee.

To discourage defacement, the University has mandated that every contesting candidate submit a bond of Rs 1 lakh while filing nominations. This amount will be liable for forfeiture if the candidate or their supporters are found violating defacement norms, it added.

In a bid to sensitise students early on, the University has proposed the introduction of an "anti-defacement affidavit," similar to the anti-ragging affidavit, to be submitted at the time of admission.

According to the guidelines, colleges and departments have been directed to conduct awareness programmes to encourage students to maintain decorum on campus during the election season.

Colleges should promote and organise debates for the candidates contesting the student elections, which may be uploaded on the respective websites, the guidelines read.

Colleges have also been asked to increase the size of the "walls of democracy" at two locations dedicated for putting up poll-related material, it stated.

Outside of these designated areas, the use of posters, wall writing, rallies, loudspeakers, and roadshows has been strictly prohibited, the guidelines added. PTI SHB HIG